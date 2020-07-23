Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM

4 Apartments for rent in Okfuskee County, OK

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
3 Units Available
Canadian River Rental Homes
1001 South 9th Street, Okemah, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1384 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Canadian River Rental Homes!
Results within 10 miles of Okfuskee County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
35678 EW 1190 Rd
35678 Ew 1190, Seminole County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2456 sqft
SECLUDED COUNTRY HOME WITH LAND IN SEMINOLE !! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features the following: 2400 sq. ft.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
301 East Main Street
301 East Main Street, Stroud, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
$99 MOVE IN DEPOSIT SPECIAL AND HALF OFF 1ST MONTH*...All bills paid! Move in ready units available. Go reserve your unit today and move in tomorrow. small pets ok with pet fee. Studio and 1 bedroom ready.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
322 East 6th Street - 102
322 E 6th St, Okmulgee, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
545 sqft
The Ford Lofts offer luxury amenities while keeping a vintage feel. Including stainless steel ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and microwave/vent hoods. All lofts feature high efficiency HVAC units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Okfuskee County?
Apartment Rentals in Okfuskee County start at $700/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Okfuskee County?
Some of the colleges located in the Okfuskee County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma Christian University, and Oklahoma City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Okfuskee County have apartments for rent?
Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, and Edmond have apartments for rent.

