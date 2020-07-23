/
okfuskee county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
4 Apartments for rent in Okfuskee County, OK📍
3 Units Available
Canadian River Rental Homes
1001 South 9th Street, Okemah, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1384 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Canadian River Rental Homes!
35678 EW 1190 Rd
35678 Ew 1190, Seminole County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2456 sqft
SECLUDED COUNTRY HOME WITH LAND IN SEMINOLE !! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features the following: 2400 sq. ft.
301 East Main Street
301 East Main Street, Stroud, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
$99 MOVE IN DEPOSIT SPECIAL AND HALF OFF 1ST MONTH*...All bills paid! Move in ready units available. Go reserve your unit today and move in tomorrow. small pets ok with pet fee. Studio and 1 bedroom ready.
322 East 6th Street - 102
322 E 6th St, Okmulgee, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
545 sqft
The Ford Lofts offer luxury amenities while keeping a vintage feel. Including stainless steel ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and microwave/vent hoods. All lofts feature high efficiency HVAC units.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Okfuskee County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma Christian University, and Oklahoma City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, and Edmond have apartments for rent.