Apartment List
/
OK
/
nichols hills
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nichols Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Park Manor Street
1110 Park Manor Drive, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1574 sqft
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Nichols Hills - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1727 NW 63 Road
1727 Northwest 63rd Street, Nichols Hills, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1833 sqft
Perfect, large home in best area of town. Huge yard. Recently repainted, bathrooms refreshed, new fixtures and toilets. Beautiful fresh paint. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is very nice and have breakfast nook. Very flexible floor plan.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Sherwood Lane - 104
1110 Sherwood Ln, Nichols Hills, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1444 sqft
Pool View Direct Parking Access Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity.
Results within 1 mile of Nichols Hills
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18
6101 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
834 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Condo at Tara Condos NW 61st and N May Ave - The amazing upstairs Tara Condo is a hidden gem. Located in NW Oklahoma City, and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Meadowbrook Acres
1 Unit Available
1157 NW 57th Street
1157 Northwest 57th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
572 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage Close to Classen Curve and Western Ave District - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2025 Sheffield Road
2025 Sheffield Road, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May. Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
7904 Lakehurst Dr
7904 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2250 sqft
3 Bed 3bath 2Car Executive Home in Lakehurst Addition - This Lovely Executive 3 bedroom Town Home is nestled in the Lakehurst Addition off of May and Wilshire.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
1502 Duffner
1502 Duffner Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Taken back to studs. All new wood floors, carpet, tile, granite, light fixtures, New Heat and Air, sod in back yard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6233 Diane Drive
6233 Diane Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2573 sqft
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
10125 N Pennsylvania #7
10125 North Pennsylvania Avenue, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1609 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:31pm
Britton
1 Unit Available
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:31pm
Britton
1 Unit Available
8901 N. Olioe Ave. - J10
8901 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath $550/mo, Large with Large walk in closets, wood flooring, new windows and much more! 405-842-1519.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
North Highland
1 Unit Available
336 NW 80 Corner
336 Northwest 80th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1384 sqft
If location is important to you so that you spend more time at home and less time getting to your final destination whether it is work or going out to socialize, then this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom is ideal.
Results within 5 miles of Nichols Hills
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$950
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$827
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
Downtown Oklahoma City
77 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$933
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$880
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$520
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
6 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$999
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Nichols Hills, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nichols Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Nichols Hills 2 BedroomsNichols Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNichols Hills 3 BedroomsNichols Hills Apartments with Balcony
Nichols Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNichols Hills Apartments with ParkingNichols Hills Apartments with PoolNichols Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Nichols Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsNichols Hills Furnished ApartmentsNichols Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University