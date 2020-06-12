/
2 bedroom apartments
125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1110 Park Manor Street
1110 Park Manor Drive, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1574 sqft
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Nichols Hills - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
6400 Avalon Lane
6400 Avalon Lane, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1865 sqft
Wonderfully remodeled home in Nichols Hills. Will lease fully furnished with stocked kitchen supplies and linens or without. Can be leased month to month as well. Has washer/dryer with refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Sherwood Lane - 104
1110 Sherwood Ln, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1444 sqft
Pool View Direct Parking Access Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity.
Results within 1 mile of Nichols Hills
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18
6101 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
834 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Condo at Tara Condos NW 61st and N May Ave - The amazing upstairs Tara Condo is a hidden gem. Located in NW Oklahoma City, and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Village-Pied Piper
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 99th St
1305 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been fully remodeled inside and out. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Rent is $795.00. Available now! Call or TEXT Jennifer for a showing! 405-537-4151 (RLNE3296232)
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6001 N. Brookline Ave
6001 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
Since undergoing an extensive multi-million dollar renovation, Mid Town Apartments has become the place to live in midtown Oklahoma City.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6308 Christon Court
6308 Christon Court, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Convenient OKC Location Close to Restaurants and Shopping. Easy access to Downtown! Large Living Area with Fireplace, Built-Ins and Wetbar. Formal Dining and Kitchen with Appliances. 2 Large Bedrooms up with Baths plus Living Area Upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
FBIR
1 Unit Available
2602 NW 62nd Street
2602 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
LARGE TWO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT. Great Location, Very Convenient, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access to Downtown. 2 Bedrooms with Large Walk in Closets. Huge Open Living Area with Fireplace and Tons of Natural Light.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
1502 Duffner
1502 Duffner Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Taken back to studs. All new wood floors, carpet, tile, granite, light fixtures, New Heat and Air, sod in back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6325 Glenbrook Ct Court
6325 Glenbrook Court, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Most wonderful, beautifully updated half duplex in exclusive area of Glenbrook/Nichols Hills. Huge, open rooms. Fully equipped kitchen. Oversize garage. Unbelievable storage. Very nice master suite. Small courtyard. Very low maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
10125 N Pennsylvania #7
10125 North Pennsylvania Avenue, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1538 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Britton
1 Unit Available
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.
Results within 5 miles of Nichols Hills
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1291 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
78 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1148 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$770
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
