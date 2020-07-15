All apartments in Harrah
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1244 N 2nd St

1244 North 2nd Street · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
Location

1244 North 2nd Street, Harrah, OK 73045

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1244 N 2nd St · Avail. Aug 14

$1,249

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

1244 N 2nd St Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Home on 1/2 Acre with Detached 24 X 24 Shop & Storage Building!!! - Fantastic Home on 1/2 Acre with Detached 24 X 24 Shop & Storage Building!!!

Nice home with tons to offer!! Great open living room. The kitchen offers tons of counter space as well as all appliances that include refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, dishwasher, microwave, stove, oven & garbage disposal.
Master Suite offers a separate bathroom and walk-in closet. Home sits on 1/2 acre corner lot with shop and storage building.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.**

(RLNE5063240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 N 2nd St have any available units?
1244 N 2nd St has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1244 N 2nd St have?
Some of 1244 N 2nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 N 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1244 N 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 N 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 N 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1244 N 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1244 N 2nd St offers parking.
Does 1244 N 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 N 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 N 2nd St have a pool?
No, 1244 N 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1244 N 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 1244 N 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 N 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 N 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 N 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1244 N 2nd St has units with air conditioning.
