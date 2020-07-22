Apartment List
25 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Geronimo, OK

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Geronimo should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Wheat Ridge Ave.
104 Wheat Ridge Ave, Geronimo, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. Available 07/28/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
24 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$804
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
52 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$845
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
6 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
$475
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!
Last updated July 9 at 08:07 PM
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 1/2 SW G Avenue
902 1/2 SW G Ave, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$375
400 sqft
- (RLNE5914090)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 SW G Avenue
902 Southwest G Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
650 sqft
- (RLNE5914059)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Drive
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Dr, Lawton, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3835 sqft
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Drive - If you are looking for the CACHE SCHOOL DISTRICT look no further! This 2 story beauty features 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, formal dining room, office, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and all new

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2209 SW Oxford Dr.
2209 Southwest Oxford Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1182 sqft
2209 SW Oxford Dr. Available 08/21/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. This home is located in the prestigious Highlands addition.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
802 SE Brigadoon Way
802 Southeast Brigadoon Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1373 sqft
802 SE Brigadoon Way Available 08/12/20 EAST SIDE LIVING!! ONE DOG ONLY WITH OWNER'S APPROVAL!! - This spacious corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, 2 living rooms one with a fireplace, granite counter tops, updated kitchen with a

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawton Heights
1712 NW Lindy Ave.
1712 Northwest Lindy Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$475
920 sqft
1712 NW Lindy Ave. Available 09/01/20 Close to Fort Sill, big fenced backyard - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house that has a big fenced backyard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2206 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3438 Northwest Lincoln Avenue
3438 Northwest Lincoln Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$700
920 sqft
Call today to see this clean 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath home with a fully fenced back yard.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3206 Northwest Liberty Avenue
3206 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
904 sqft
2020 remodeled. New Bathroom. New Paint. Granite Countertops in the Kitchen. Floors look amazing! Storage Shed out back available for Rent $25.00 a month.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1206 NW Oak Ave.
1206 Northwest Oak Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Fully renovated 2 bedrooms 1 bath home conveniently located near schools, shopping, and restaurants. Home features fully fenced backyard, storage shed, living room with separate eat-in dining room, 2 full-size bedrooms with spacious closets.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1811 NW Bell Avenue
1811 Northwest Bell Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Cozy, newly updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath home. Open kitchen dining concept with beautiful hardwood throughout. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. Close to public park.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawton Heights
2713 NW 14th St.
2713 Northwest 14th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
1400 sqft
Nice looking home with a covered front porch, large back yard that backs up to a park. Owner will consider owner financing for the right person, ask us how! Home features updated electric, newer heat and air system and spacious rooms.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2604 SW H Ave
2604 Southwest H Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
Nice and roomy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car carport. Updated kitchen and spacious living room with large fenced in backyard. Close to Cameron University.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1519 SW New York Ave
1519 Southwest New York Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$495
1000 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath and fenced in yard. Window A/C unit and gas heater. Gas: heating, stove, and hot water heater.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
108 NW 5th St.
108 Northwest 5th Street, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
1028 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom that is in a great location.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5603 NW Briarwood Dr.
5603 Northwest Briarwood Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1350 sqft
New carpet and counters, close to Crosby Park Elementary - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom house that has new carpet

Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
2207 Northwest Ozmun Avenue
2207 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$575
1048 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom is fresh and clean. Nice fenced yard with trees. Approx. 1048 Sq. Ft. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.

Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4406 SW Rosemary Way
4406 SW Rosemary Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1506 sqft
4406 SW Rosemary Way Available 12/09/19 4406 SW Rosemary Way - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in the Eisenhower School District. The living room features an electric fire place.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Geronimo, OK

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Geronimo should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Geronimo may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Geronimo. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

