/
/
geronimo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM
53 Apartments for rent in Geronimo, OK📍
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Cherokee Street
214 Cherokee Street, Geronimo, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
214 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Small town living at its best! Geronimo OK - Small town living at its best! This Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full bath, 1 car garage home has been recently updated.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Wheat Ridge Ave.
104 Wheat Ridge Ave, Geronimo, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. Available 07/28/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Geronimo
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
60 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 9 at 08:07 PM
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,429
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
5 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4104 SW Rolling Hills Drive
4104 Southwest Rolling Hills Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1421 sqft
4104 SW Rolling Hills Drive Available 07/17/20 Rolling Hills Area, Bishop School District! Pet's Negotiable with Owner Approval! - Very nice two story home located in the Rolling Hills Area.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1591 sqft
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 09/18/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Parkridge area; 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
127 SE Surrey Lane
127 Southeast Surrey Lane, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1560 sqft
127 SE Surrey Lane Available 07/24/20 Great home located in Carriage Hills, - Very nice spacious 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, laundry room, nice size bedrooms, security system (tenant responsibility to
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6817 SW Fenwick Ave
6817 Southwest Fenwick Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
6817 SW Fenwick Ave Available 09/08/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very cute home located in the Eisenhower Village area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen plan with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, living area with fireplace,
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue
6140 Southwest Oakcliff, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1122 sqft
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue Available 07/24/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH HOMEOWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Lee West Estates area, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, dishwasher, stove with above hood
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1419 sqft
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 07/23/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN THE PARKRIDGE AREA! Spacious open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace; kitchen/dining area,
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
710 SW Chaucer Dr
710 Southwest Chaucer Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1867 sqft
EISENHOWER VILLAGE!! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORING! - Great home located in Eisenhower Village, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1867 Square feet. The home also has a lovely fire place and nostalgic pink bathroom and plenty of backyard space.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6716 SW Delta Circle
6716 Southwest Delta Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
6716 SW Delta Circle Available 09/04/20 Pet Friendly Home With Owner Approval! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Almor West Subdivision. lawnmower (not warranted), all updated kitchen appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
802 SE Brigadoon Way
802 Southeast Brigadoon Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1373 sqft
802 SE Brigadoon Way Available 08/12/20 EAST SIDE LIVING!! ONE DOG ONLY WITH OWNER'S APPROVAL!! - This spacious corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, 2 living rooms one with a fireplace, granite counter tops, updated kitchen with a
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3804 NW Cherry Ave.
3804 Northwest Cherry Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1436 sqft
3804 NW Cherry Ave.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
916 SW 81st Street
916 Southwest 81st Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1648 sqft
916 SW 81st Street Available 07/31/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very nice open floor plan home located in the West Hill area, 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawton Heights
1614 NW Taylor AVenue
1614 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
1614 NW Taylor AVenue Available 08/10/20 Lawton Heights! - Well maintained open floor plan home located in the Lawton Heights area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, breakfast
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2206 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3148 NW Cache Rd 134
3148 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$560
990 sqft
Spacious 2BR in Quiet Area - Property Id: 54950 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2523 NW 38th Place
2523 Northwest 38th Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
918 sqft
Fantastic re-do - Special !! $200.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
904 NE Tortoise Unit C
904 Northeast Tortoise Drive, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
1100 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! . This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath 1,100 Sf Ft Town home. Central heat and air, wooden privacy fence, vinyl and carpet flooring through out.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3715 NE Madision Avenue
3715 Northeast Madison Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2062 sqft
Beautiful corner lot home located in Kingsbriar Subdivision.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Geronimo area include Cameron University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Geronimo from include Lawton, Wichita Falls, Duncan, and Chickasha.