/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:19 AM
13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wichita Falls, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Fountaingate
5210 Tower Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 New Haven
1411 New Haven Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
No credit check. Your job is your credit - Property Id: 85848 3 bedroom,1 bath, 1 car garage single family home. Ceiling fans through out, washer and dryer connections,no carpet. Large fenced in back yard. Central heat and air.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2411 A LOU LANE
2411 Lou Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1914 sqft
Great condition large patio home on private cul-de-sac near MSU. Recent updates include interior paint, light fixtures and carpet in the bedrooms. Handsome laminate flooring in living/dining with wood burning fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield House Apartments
906 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
1100 sqft
Chesterfield apartments Located at 906 Grant St Apt #211 Check out our hot deals! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 Rent only $710 a month with $150 security deposit for a 1100 square foot upstairs 2 bedroom overlooking the court yard. Central heat and air.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1616 BRITAIN STREET
1616 Britain St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
792 sqft
Owner pays gas and water. Large living room opens into the kitchen and dining area. 2 bedrooms and washer and dryer connections. Deposit is the same as the rent. $35 application fee.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4830 K-Mart
4830 K Mart Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1218 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ beautiful laminate wood floors throughout! Kitchen with newer appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4307 BOREN AVENUE
4307 Boren Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home now for lease in Faith Village! This property features fresh, neutral paint throughout; maintenance free vinyl siding; energy efficient windows & central H/A.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SIERRA MADRE DRIVE
4639 Sierra Madre Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1434 sqft
Spacios 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home. Living room + open family room/dining area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & st. st. appliances. Master bedroom has en suite bath with shower. Hall bath with shower/tub combo.
1 of 29
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
6025 OAKMONT DRIVE
6025 Oakmont Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1613 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car attached garage. You will love the open layout with soaring ceilings! All appliances stay including: washer, dryer, microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher.
1 of 7
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
4347 MCNIEL AVENUE
4347 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW PAINT INSIDE. NEW CARPET IN MASTER. REFRIGERATOR,DISHWASHER, & NEW STOVE. SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. $300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO VICIOUS BREEDS. $400 FEE FOR TWO.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4710 BROOKDALE DRIVE
4710 Brookdale Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1019 sqft
Great Clean 2 bedroom unit in a small well kept newer complex in the southwest part of Wichita Falls. Kitchen has all the appliances plus a breakfast bar. Master has walk in closet plus 2nd closet. Water Paid.
Results within 5 miles of Wichita Falls
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8401 Bobby Point
8401 Bobby Point Rd, Cashion Community, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Horse Lovers Dream ? Country Living Near The City! - Leave the loud city & enjoy the peace and quiet of Country Living Close enough to the city but far enough out to be just right! Located in between Burkburnett & Wichita Falls near SAFB 4 Miles
Results within 10 miles of Wichita Falls
1 of 5
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11672 McFall Rd
11672 McFall Rd, Wichita County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Horse Lovers Dream 3/2 on 3 acres !!! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on 3 fenced acres. 1500 Square Feet of Living Space Open floor plan - Living room and den flow into the kitchen. Central heat and air. Iowa Park School District.