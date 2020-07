Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

PET FRIENDLY :) ALL ELECTRIC HOME! - Well maintained home located in the Geronimo Area, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Approx 1452 sq ft, 2 car garage, kitchen/dining area, 1 living area, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, security system that can be set up by the tenant, washer/dryer connections (washer/dryer in home not warranted), double closets in bedrooms, master bedroom has a walk in closet with safe room, home is totally electric, covered back patio.



(RLNE2480804)