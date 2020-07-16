Amenities
Now Available! - GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Chisholm Creek!
$2,000/Month with $2,000 Deposit
2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED!
Amenities include: Electric Oven/Range, Microwave, Disposal, Central Vacuum, Heating/Cooling - Geo-Thermal, Master Bath + Sep Shower, Master Double Sink, Tile Flooring with some carpeting, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage and Patio. The home was built in 2015, cable ready with city water and city sewer.
Applications are online at www.etowneproperty.com and as always, feel free to call or stop by our office!
E-Towne Property Management
706 West Maine
Enid,OK 73701
etowneproperty@yahoo.com
580-233-0001
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4326995)