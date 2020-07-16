All apartments in Enid
719 Bison

719 Bison · (580) 233-0001
Location

719 Bison, Enid, OK 73701

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 719 Bison · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now Available! - GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Chisholm Creek!
$2,000/Month with $2,000 Deposit

2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED!

Amenities include: Electric Oven/Range, Microwave, Disposal, Central Vacuum, Heating/Cooling - Geo-Thermal, Master Bath + Sep Shower, Master Double Sink, Tile Flooring with some carpeting, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage and Patio. The home was built in 2015, cable ready with city water and city sewer.

Applications are online at www.etowneproperty.com and as always, feel free to call or stop by our office!

E-Towne Property Management
706 West Maine
Enid,OK 73701
etowneproperty@yahoo.com
580-233-0001

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4326995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Bison have any available units?
719 Bison has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 719 Bison have?
Some of 719 Bison's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Bison currently offering any rent specials?
719 Bison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Bison pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Bison is pet friendly.
Does 719 Bison offer parking?
Yes, 719 Bison offers parking.
Does 719 Bison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Bison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Bison have a pool?
No, 719 Bison does not have a pool.
Does 719 Bison have accessible units?
No, 719 Bison does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Bison have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Bison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Bison have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Bison does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 719 Bison?
