/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
83 Apartments for rent in Del City, OK with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Hanna Drive
1712 Hanna Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, 1 car carport, 1,200 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1954 in the Epperly Heights addition. Fireplace, wood, carpet and stone floors, granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bath.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3212 Dentwood Ter.
3212 Dentwood Terrace, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter.
Results within 1 mile of Del City
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Frolich Meadows Estates
5020 Avion Court
5020 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
975 sqft
5020 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close To Tinker AFB - Lawncare included! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5007 Avion Court
5007 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1208 sqft
5007 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 Next to Tinker AFB - All Appliances Included - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0lZKpe1k4J&env=production Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5116 S Dimple Dr
5116 South Dimple Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1043 sqft
3BD 2BA Home in Del City Area!!! - This 1,043 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, utility area with washer/dryer hook-ups, formal dining area, 2-car attached garage, central heat & air and a great big backyard with patio area and shed for
Results within 5 miles of Del City
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
78 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,015
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1114 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
55 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$790
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
18 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1335 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,095
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1321 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$823
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$859
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mesta Park
525 NW 18th Street
525 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$750
420 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! - Great Studio Apartment conveniently located 1 mile from Paseo Arts District and 2 1/2 miles from Bricktown! 420 sq.ft. with a updated bathroom and kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Paseo
513 Northwest 29th Street - 1
513 Northwest 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
715 sqft
**NOT FURNISHED** BEAUTIFUL brand new apartment IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PASEO!!! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 1ST. Water and Trash included in rent.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4544 SE 81st Street
4544 SE 81st St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Close to Highways + Close to Community! - This home is located in Sunny Pointe At I-240 and Sunnylane.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Downtown Oklahoma City
901 NW 7th St. #207C
901 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large, Tri-Level Condo in Midtown, Classen Glen Condos!!! - Open loft concept, this 1,043 sq ft condo has three levels. The main level provides the living, dining and kitchen tied together with amazing stained concrete floors.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
600 NW 4th St. Unit #303N
600 Northwest 4th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
2 bed 2 bath Condo Downtown Oklahoma City - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in the Sycamore Square Apartments in Downtown Oklahoma City.This gated community is well kept secret. Spacious living room with fireplace. Office with French doors.
Similar Pages
Del City 1 BedroomsDel City 2 BedroomsDel City 3 BedroomsDel City Accessible ApartmentsDel City Apartments with Balcony
Del City Apartments with GarageDel City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDel City Apartments with ParkingDel City Apartments with Pool