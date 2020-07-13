/
apartments with pool
53 Apartments for rent in Del City, OK with pool
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Del City
24 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,095
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1321 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
54 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
67 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
25 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$823
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
22 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$907
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
76 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
21 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
12 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,015
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
15 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$684
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
16 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
22 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1335 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
7 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$859
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
414 NE 2nd Street
414 Northeast 2nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3686 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 414 NE 2nd Street in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
115 N Geary Circle
115 North Geary Circle, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1834 sqft
#UrbanLuxury - Like a bright sunny day, this stunning home will take your breath away! This residence offers two levels of living and features over 1,800 sq ft. Cozy sunken living room with an open flow to dining.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
226 Russell M Perry Drive
226 North Russel M. Perry Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1643 sqft
Luxury Townhouse in downtown Oklahoma City! View of the Oklahoma City skyline. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, one car garage.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
600 NW 4th St. Unit #303N
600 Northwest 4th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
2 bed 2 bath Condo Downtown Oklahoma City - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in the Sycamore Square Apartments in Downtown Oklahoma City.This gated community is well kept secret. Spacious living room with fireplace. Office with French doors.
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Park
6028 SE 82nd Place
6028 Southeast 82nd Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
This is a beautiful 3br, 2bth 1600sq home that brings indoor living outdoors with a beautiful paver patio and a redwood pergola. The backyard spans 3 yards of adjacent houses. The yard is fertilized every 6 wks and the cost is covered by the owner.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
200 S Oklahoma Avenue
200 Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1139 sqft
DOWNTOWN/LOWER BRICKTOWN!Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath luxury, FULLY FURNISHED! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Furnishings include living, dining & bedroom furniture plus 2 TV'S.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
625 NW 4th St Apt 405
625 Northwest 4th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
993 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
412 NE 1st Street
412 Northeast 1st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2119 sqft
Upscale elegance and luxury abound in this absolutely stunning townhome at The Hill. Nestled in the heart of Downtown, you’re just walking distance from all of the best entertainment, dining & nightlife that OKC has to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Del City
7 Units Available
Hillcrest
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$540
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$632
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashley Park in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
