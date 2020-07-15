Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

14810 S 274th East Avenue Available 08/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Coweta - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view August 14th!



Enjoy a beautiful newer 1143 sq ft Rental home featuring three bedrooms and two baths.The kitchen is fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances,beautifully stained cabinets and counter top, open to the living room, perfect for entertaining.

This home also includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, wood privacy fence, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet through out the bedrooms.



Sycamore Farms community is conveniently located off E 146th Street east of S 273rd E Avenue.



