Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

14810 S 274th East Avenue

14810 S 274th East Ave · (800) 314-4490
Location

14810 S 274th East Ave, Coweta, OK 74429

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14810 S 274th East Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$1,245

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
14810 S 274th East Avenue Available 08/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Coweta - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view August 14th!

Enjoy a beautiful newer 1143 sq ft Rental home featuring three bedrooms and two baths.The kitchen is fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances,beautifully stained cabinets and counter top, open to the living room, perfect for entertaining.
This home also includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, wood privacy fence, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet through out the bedrooms.

Sycamore Farms community is conveniently located off E 146th Street east of S 273rd E Avenue.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5226951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

