1206 Oakwood Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Indian Springs Estates is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You'll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day. From the covered back porch, you can watch golfers Tee Off on the 17th of The Club at Indian Springs.



A mile away you will find Broken Arrow's sprawling Sports Complex with baseball and soccer fields. With all this, you will be surprised how quickly and easily you can get to Tulsa's downtown area, airport, universities and hospitals.



In our thoughtfully equipped and tastefully adorned house, you can relax and focus on what matters the most:



Spending time with your loved ones



Preparing healthy meals in the fully equipped kitchen



Enjoying cozy evenings in front of the gas-log fireplace



Exercising in the climate-controlled garage



Enjoying streamed movies via the large screen Roku TV



With all the comforts of home, you'll be enjoying each day while we keep the grass cut, WiFi blazing and the lights on for you.

