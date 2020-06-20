All apartments in Broken Arrow
Find more places like 1206 Oakwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broken Arrow, OK
/
1206 Oakwood Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1206 Oakwood Dr

1206 Oakwood Drive · (419) 329-0947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Broken Arrow
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1206 Oakwood Drive, Broken Arrow, OK 74011
Indian Springs Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Ranch on Oakwood - Property Id: 286406

Indian Springs Estates is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You'll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day. From the covered back porch, you can watch golfers Tee Off on the 17th of The Club at Indian Springs.

A mile away you will find Broken Arrow's sprawling Sports Complex with baseball and soccer fields. With all this, you will be surprised how quickly and easily you can get to Tulsa's downtown area, airport, universities and hospitals.

In our thoughtfully equipped and tastefully adorned house, you can relax and focus on what matters the most:

Spending time with your loved ones

Preparing healthy meals in the fully equipped kitchen

Enjoying cozy evenings in front of the gas-log fireplace

Exercising in the climate-controlled garage

Enjoying streamed movies via the large screen Roku TV

With all the comforts of home, you'll be enjoying each day while we keep the grass cut, WiFi blazing and the lights on for you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286406
Property Id 286406

(RLNE5804592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Oakwood Dr have any available units?
1206 Oakwood Dr has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1206 Oakwood Dr have?
Some of 1206 Oakwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Oakwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Oakwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Oakwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Oakwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broken Arrow.
Does 1206 Oakwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Oakwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 1206 Oakwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Oakwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Oakwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1206 Oakwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Oakwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1206 Oakwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Oakwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Oakwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Oakwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1206 Oakwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1206 Oakwood Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Rose District
814 North 4th Street
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St
Broken Arrow, OK 74014
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St
Broken Arrow, OK 74134
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St
Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Similar Pages

Broken Arrow 1 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 Bedrooms
Broken Arrow 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBroken Arrow Apartments under $800
Broken Arrow Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OK
Sapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OK
Okemah, OKVinita, OKSand Springs, OKTahlequah, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity