29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Blanchard, OK

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Blanchard should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5346 Mockingbird Lane
5346 Mockingbird, Blanchard, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2500 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
1313 Wade St
1313 Wade St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1256 sqft
1313 Wade St Available 08/03/20 **Brand New 3 Bedroom Home** - Brand new duplex located minutes away from I-44 and Newcastle Casino. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, durable wood-like floors, and a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1520 NW 13th Street
1520 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex in Newcastle - 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex in Newcastle. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.

1 Unit Available
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.

1 Unit Available
1770 Bartlett Drive
1770 Bartlett Dr, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1633 sqft
1770 Bartlett Drive Available 09/18/20 *Pre-Lease* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Bradford Place Community - *Pre-Leasing! Available September 18th! This plan boasts of a fantastic open living room and kitchen with beautiful luxury vinyl

1 Unit Available
821 NW 6th St
821 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
421 Saint James Place
421 St James Pl, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1101 Northwest 5th Street
1101 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
7010 Kimberly Dr.
7010 Kimberly Drive, Tuttle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2046 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Country Paradise in Tuttle!!! - This beautiful 2,046 sq ft home is ideally located right off of Highway 37, and sits on a large, 1+ acre corner lot.
20 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
7 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
46 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
7 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Brandywine
13612 Calabria Trail
13612 Calabria Trl, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2424 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that sits in a cul-de-sac. The kitchen features a beautiful island with stunning granite counter tops.

1 Unit Available
15505 Acacia Road
15505 Acacia Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
15505 Acacia Road Available 08/01/20 Easy to Call Home! - This home is located at SW 149th & Western in Wildflower addition. New paint + laminate wood floors! New tile and updated fixtures! Fenced yard with shed, clean carpet, large master closet.

1 Unit Available
4904 SW 122nd Terr
4904 SW 122nd Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1814 sqft
4904 SW 122nd Terr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Home in Gated Community with Amenities Galore! - This beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA house in gated community has everything you could need! Located in Williamson Farms, the community boasts 3 gated

1 Unit Available
12601 Heathfield Ln
12601 Heathfield Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2394 sqft
Gorgeous Custom Home with 3 Car Garage and Storm Shelter!! - This lovely home is located in a gated community with a swimming pool, park and walking track.

1 Unit Available
212 Willow Branch Road
212 Willow Branch Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$860
1310 sqft
Two-Story Townhome. West Norman! Newer Flooring and Paint! - Two-story townhome with (1) bed and full bath downstairs. (1) bed, full bath and walk-in closet upstairs that overlooks the living. Truman Elementary.

1 Unit Available
4016 Ripple Ave
4016 Ripple Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1651 sqft
4016 Ripple Ave Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in Cascade with storm shelter - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cascade with storm shelter, fireplace and fenced yard. Tile floors in kitchen., foyer and bathroom. Washer/dryer connections.

1 Unit Available
4011 Sam Gordon
4011 Sam Gordon Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2545 sqft
Brookhaven Home for Rent - This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home includes walk-in closets, wood floors, a pantry, a covered patio, double oven and built in gas cook top, dishwasher, jetted tub, and a security system.

1 Unit Available
2618 Briarcliff
2618 Briarcliff Drive, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1577 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN 4 bedroom/2 bath/ 2car. Large living room with cathedral ceiling and skylights. All spacious bedrooms with window box for sitting.

1 Unit Available
3305 Fireside Circle
3305 Fireside Circle, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
This spacious 4 bed 2 baths home is over 2000 sq ft and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in West Norman. Open floor plan with tons of natural light and a beautiful fireplace, formal dining room, and master bedroom downstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Blanchard, OK

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Blanchard should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Blanchard may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Blanchard. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

