accessible apartments
29 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wyoming, OH
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
30 Vermont Avenue
30 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2600 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in prestigious Wyoming, Ohio.
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
33 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
11 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
2 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
2082 W Galbraith Rd
2082 West Galbraith Road, North College Hill, OH
Studio
$527
500 sqft
Annabell - Property Id: 303454 Welcome to Annabelle's Place Fully Furnished Apartment Community! This community is an all women's veteran apartment community.
97 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
17 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,303
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
12 Units Available
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
10 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
The Washington
300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$639
555 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short drive from I-471. Attractive apartments have high ceilings, carpeting, a modern kitchen and tiled floors. Residents have use of a community garden and a community room.
11 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1456 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
30 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
17 Units Available
Walnut Hills
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Contact for Availability
Oakley
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,349
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
29 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
19 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,053
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
21 Units Available
Blue Ash
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,465
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1296 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
16 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,311
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
12 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,239
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
26 Units Available
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1270 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
15 Units Available
Hyde Park
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
5 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
