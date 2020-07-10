454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage pet friendly

This is the most adorable 2 BR, 1 BA ranch home in the charming Colonial Hills neighborhood of Worthington. Updated bath with custom tile tub surround and remodeled kitchen with quartz, custom tile and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors in the main living area. Enjoy the quiet in the spacious family room addition that overlooks the park like yard. Front patio in addition to the stamped concrete back patio and fire pit area tucked in the corner of the lush yard. Very cottage like but with plenty of room. Washer and dryer for your convenience. Pull down attic storage and storage overhead in the garage. No more than 2 pets with approval and additional fees. NO SMOKING! Looking for a 2 year lease. Good credit required.