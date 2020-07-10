All apartments in Worthington
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:39 PM

454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710

454 Kenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

454 Kenbrook Drive, Worthington, OH 43085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
pet friendly
This is the most adorable 2 BR, 1 BA ranch home in the charming Colonial Hills neighborhood of Worthington. Updated bath with custom tile tub surround and remodeled kitchen with quartz, custom tile and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors in the main living area. Enjoy the quiet in the spacious family room addition that overlooks the park like yard. Front patio in addition to the stamped concrete back patio and fire pit area tucked in the corner of the lush yard. Very cottage like but with plenty of room. Washer and dryer for your convenience. Pull down attic storage and storage overhead in the garage. No more than 2 pets with approval and additional fees. NO SMOKING! Looking for a 2 year lease. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 have any available units?
454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worthington, OH.
What amenities does 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 have?
Some of 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 currently offering any rent specials?
454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 is pet friendly.
Does 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 offer parking?
Yes, 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 offers parking.
Does 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 have a pool?
No, 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 does not have a pool.
Does 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 have accessible units?
No, 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 454 Kenbrook Dr Worthington Oh 43085-3710 has units with air conditioning.

