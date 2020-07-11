Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, OH with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Woodlawn apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
32 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlawn
122 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
5 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Results within 10 miles of Woodlawn
12 Units Available
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
98 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
36 Units Available
Mount Auburn
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
6 Units Available
Oakley
Romaine Court
4210 Romaine Ct., Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
751 sqft
Cozy homes in the happening Oakley neighborhood. Enjoy large kitchens and new carpeting. Heat paid. Community includes picnic and grill areas. Easy access to I-71. Close to the Oakley Playground and shops and restaurants.
11 Units Available
Oakley
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
16 Units Available
Hyde Park
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
14 Units Available
Madisonville
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Woodlawn, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Woodlawn apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Woodlawn apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

