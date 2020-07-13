/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
62 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, OH with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
32 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
6 Rolling Hills Dr.
6 Rolling Hills Drive, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1740 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious tri-level condo in lovely Wyoming, OH - Property Id: 304840 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Condo with attached garage! New flooring and paint throughout most of the unit! Double pantry in Kitchen and all appliances stay.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlawn
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
122 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,303
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Blue Ash
4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3
4330 Villa Drive, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Apartment in excellent condition with brand new: windows, laminate wood flooring, carpet, painted throughout, bathrooms w/vanities. Private patio., pool/clubhouse.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Evendale
3098 Stanwin Place
3098 Stanwin Place, Evendale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Beautiful renovated single family home in friendly Evendale! Minutes from Summit Park and Blue Ash. Access to neighborhood pool and rec center, and an easy 15 minute drive downtown. Perfect for any type of renter!
Results within 10 miles of Woodlawn
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$888
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Montgomery
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
2172 sqft
Luxury amenities abound: Olympic-sized pool, lakes and fountains, game room, and fiber-optic ready apartments. Spacious floor plans offer ample natural light, crown molding and upgrades like fireplaces and furnished apartments.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
6 Units Available
Madisonville
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
12 Units Available
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
18 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,048
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
38 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$741
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1400 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Similar Pages
Woodlawn 2 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodlawn 3 BedroomsWoodlawn Accessible Apartments
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with GarageWoodlawn Apartments with GymWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KY
Lebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHWilder, KYFour Bridges, OH