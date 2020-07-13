/
pet friendly apartments
148 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, OH
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
119 Vermont Ave
119 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Located only steps from Vermont Primary school and within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Features incl; New LVT and refinshed HW floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlawn
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,303
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
122 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Lockland
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$939
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Reading
1565 Sanborn Drive
1565 Sanborn Drive, Reading, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1261 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: https://www.zillow.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sharonville
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1908 sqft
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bond Hill
1335 Ryland Avenue,
1335 Ryland Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1845 sqft
1335 Ryland Avenue, Available 07/17/20 1335 Ryland Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This 4BR/1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5926 Janice Drive,
5926 Janice Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1170 sqft
5926 Janice Dr 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - Stop by our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Fairfield close to the Rt. 4 and Ross Rd intersection.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
6827 Greismer Avenue
6827 Greismer Avenue, North College Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1874 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Greenhills
4 Chalmers Ct
4 Chalmers Court, Greenhills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
Located next to Greenhills Plaza close to I-275. Near shopping, resturants and entertainment. Features incl; fresh paint, new LVT floors, updated kitchen with newer appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Blue Ash
4548 Leslie Avenue
4548 Leslie Avenue, Blue Ash, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,040
1683 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This gorgeous four bedroom, two full bath home is located on a quiet neighborhood street but still close to all of
