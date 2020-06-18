All apartments in Willoughby
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

37914 Second Street

37914 2nd Street · (440) 345-6366
Location

37914 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH 44094

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

2 Bed /1 Bath in WILLOUGHBY - Property Id: 279563

*appliances coming soon

OPEN HOUSE
Saturday, June 21st, between 1:30-2:30pm

No Private Showings.
2 year lease required (One year lease for an additional 10% monthly charge)
Pets Okay for a $50 a Month Fee

Visit our website for all requirements and to apply
http://www.fmmrentals.com/rental-information/

This is the upper unit of a duplex home, and is not an apartment complex. It features a private vestibule entrance with access to a large full basement with plentiful storage. There is a large rear yard, perfect for barbecuing and entertaining. Just down the street is historic downtown Willoughby with plenty of shopping and dining. Access to route 2 and route 20 is just seconds away. This apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a large living room and plenty of closets for storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279563
Property Id 279563

(RLNE5781716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37914 Second Street have any available units?
37914 Second Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37914 Second Street have?
Some of 37914 Second Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37914 Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
37914 Second Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37914 Second Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 37914 Second Street is pet friendly.
Does 37914 Second Street offer parking?
No, 37914 Second Street does not offer parking.
Does 37914 Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37914 Second Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37914 Second Street have a pool?
No, 37914 Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 37914 Second Street have accessible units?
No, 37914 Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37914 Second Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37914 Second Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 37914 Second Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 37914 Second Street does not have units with air conditioning.
