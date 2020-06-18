37914 Second Street

Amenities

2 Bed /1 Bath in WILLOUGHBY - Property Id: 279563



*appliances coming soon



OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, June 21st, between 1:30-2:30pm



No Private Showings.

2 year lease required (One year lease for an additional 10% monthly charge)

Pets Okay for a $50 a Month Fee



Visit our website for all requirements and to apply

http://www.fmmrentals.com/rental-information/



This is the upper unit of a duplex home, and is not an apartment complex. It features a private vestibule entrance with access to a large full basement with plentiful storage. There is a large rear yard, perfect for barbecuing and entertaining. Just down the street is historic downtown Willoughby with plenty of shopping and dining. Access to route 2 and route 20 is just seconds away. This apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a large living room and plenty of closets for storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279563

(RLNE5781716)