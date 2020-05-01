3720 Elbern Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 06/01/20 Elbern - Property Id: 261823



Fully renovated , appliances, W/D i2c garage, security system, 2 Ext Ring Spotlight cameras, blinds, full basement, fenced yd. Whitehall Schools. One pet Up to 55 lbs w dep



Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.

EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.



Requirements:

Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.



No prior evictions in past 5 years.



Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.



Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000. Pet owners Must carry dog bite insurance .



Must add Landlord and Lion Real Estate Services to the policy as added insured.



Owner is a licensed real estate agent in state of Ohio.



Laura Spears/Broker/Owner at 614-621-2137 , 9am to 5 pm M-F, or text 614-378-3331 after hours W your question, an agent will respond When possible.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261823

(RLNE5706552)