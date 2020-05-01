3720 Elbern Ave

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Elbern - Property Id: 261823
Fully renovated , appliances, W/D i2c garage, security system, 2 Ext Ring Spotlight cameras, blinds, full basement, fenced yd. Whitehall Schools. One pet Up to 55 lbs w dep
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
Each adult must complete separate application .
Requirements:
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
No prior evictions in past 5 years.
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000. Pet owners Must carry dog bite insurance .
Must add Landlord and Lion Real Estate Services to the policy as added insured.
Owner is a licensed real estate agent in state of Ohio.
Laura Spears/Broker/Owner at 614-621-2137 , 9am to 5 pm M-F, or text 614-378-3331 after hours W your question, an agent will respond When possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261823
Property Id 261823
