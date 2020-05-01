All apartments in Whitehall
Find more places like 3720 Elbern Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitehall, OH
/
3720 Elbern Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3720 Elbern Ave

3720 Elbern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3720 Elbern Avenue, Whitehall, OH 43213

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Elbern - Property Id: 261823

Fully renovated , appliances, W/D i2c garage, security system, 2 Ext Ring Spotlight cameras, blinds, full basement, fenced yd. Whitehall Schools. One pet Up to 55 lbs w dep

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.

Each adult must complete separate application .

Requirements:
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.

No prior evictions in past 5 years.

Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.

Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000. Pet owners Must carry dog bite insurance .

Must add Landlord and Lion Real Estate Services to the policy as added insured.

Owner is a licensed real estate agent in state of Ohio.

Laura Spears/Broker/Owner at 614-621-2137 , 9am to 5 pm M-F, or text 614-378-3331 after hours W your question, an agent will respond When possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261823
Property Id 261823

(RLNE5706552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Elbern Ave have any available units?
3720 Elbern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitehall, OH.
What amenities does 3720 Elbern Ave have?
Some of 3720 Elbern Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Elbern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Elbern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Elbern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 Elbern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3720 Elbern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Elbern Ave offers parking.
Does 3720 Elbern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3720 Elbern Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Elbern Ave have a pool?
No, 3720 Elbern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Elbern Ave have accessible units?
No, 3720 Elbern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Elbern Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Elbern Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Elbern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Elbern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHJohnstown, OHPowell, OHLincoln Village, OHSunbury, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus