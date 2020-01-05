344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Whitehall R2O !! Sparkling Single Family , Renovated Ranch, A/C, Basement....CALL FOR DETAILS 614-503-0281!! - Dont Get Scammed by Rent To Own Programs. Our program allows you to Lease a Beautiful home while we get you qualified to make offers on the house you REALLY want Learn more at www.BuyHouseColumbus.com

Please call the agent directly 614-503-0281..



Current ; Prior rental history must have active phone and email address. Must have a valid Bank account..



Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.



Please email serious inquires buyhousecolumbus@gmail.com



Credit Counseling Available..



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5426921)