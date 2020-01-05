All apartments in Whitehall
Find more places like 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitehall, OH
/
344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213

344 Westphal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

344 Westphal Avenue, Whitehall, OH 43213

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Whitehall R2O !! Sparkling Single Family , Renovated Ranch, A/C, Basement....CALL FOR DETAILS 614-503-0281!! - Dont Get Scammed by Rent To Own Programs. Our program allows you to Lease a Beautiful home while we get you qualified to make offers on the house you REALLY want Learn more at www.BuyHouseColumbus.com
Please call the agent directly 614-503-0281..

Current ; Prior rental history must have active phone and email address. Must have a valid Bank account..

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

Please email serious inquires buyhousecolumbus@gmail.com

Credit Counseling Available..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5426921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 have any available units?
344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitehall, OH.
What amenities does 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 have?
Some of 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 currently offering any rent specials?
344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 pet-friendly?
No, 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitehall.
Does 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 offer parking?
Yes, 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 offers parking.
Does 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 have a pool?
No, 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 does not have a pool.
Does 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 have accessible units?
No, 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 344 Westphal Ave, Columbus, OH 43213 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHJohnstown, OHPowell, OHLincoln Village, OHSunbury, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus