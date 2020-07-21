Rent Calculator
Home
/
White Oak, OH
/
3392 MARCH TERR
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3392 MARCH TERR
3392 March Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3392 March Terrace, White Oak, OH 45239
White Oak
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3392 MARCH TERR Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH BRICK RANCH IN WHITE OAK - Cute 3 bedroom brick ranch in white oak.
(RLNE5963518)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3392 MARCH TERR have any available units?
3392 MARCH TERR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
White Oak, OH
.
Is 3392 MARCH TERR currently offering any rent specials?
3392 MARCH TERR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3392 MARCH TERR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3392 MARCH TERR is pet friendly.
Does 3392 MARCH TERR offer parking?
No, 3392 MARCH TERR does not offer parking.
Does 3392 MARCH TERR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3392 MARCH TERR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3392 MARCH TERR have a pool?
No, 3392 MARCH TERR does not have a pool.
Does 3392 MARCH TERR have accessible units?
No, 3392 MARCH TERR does not have accessible units.
Does 3392 MARCH TERR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3392 MARCH TERR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3392 MARCH TERR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3392 MARCH TERR does not have units with air conditioning.
