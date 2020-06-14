61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Carrollton, OH
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 35
1 of 48
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 34
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 4
"Sing a song of long ago; When things were green and movin' slow; And people stopped; to say hello; Or they'd say hi to you. Would you like to come over for tea; With the missus and me? It's a real nice way to spend the day in [...] Ohio; On a lazy Sunday afternoon in 1903" -- Randy Newman
Not far from Dayton is an even smaller town, West Carrollton, one that's still largely untouched by the urban sprawl, yet still offers all of the modern conveniences like shopping centers, restaurants, movie theaters, and historical sights. West Carrollton probably meets your idea of midwestern suburbia, yet it has plenty of local flavor, and more importantly, easy access to nearby Dayton. Because of the close proximity of the two towns, most people that live in West Carollton commute. However, there is plenty of local flavor and a vibrant community in West Carrollton, so you shouldn't be worried about being bored if you end up calling this place home! See more
Finding an apartment in West Carrollton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.