3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:39 PM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Carrollton, OH
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
335 E Central Ave
335 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
Show-stopping rental available! - This home features three bedrooms PLUS a first floor office and has been beautifully updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, and modern bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of West Carrollton
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$988
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
11 Rogge St
11 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brown St Three beds and Two Baths House - Property Id: 284123 Furnished 3 beds and two baths house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284123 Property Id 284123 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5794630)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
55 Rogge St
55 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Furnished 3 beds and 2 Baths House on Rogge St - Property Id: 213466 Furnished 3 beds and 2 baths on Rogge st for Students. Tenant pays the electric, gas, and water bills. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
59 Rogge St
59 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sunlight Three Beds and Two Baths House. - Property Id: 213480 Furnished three beds and two baths house Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213480 Property Id 213480 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5791574)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6212 Lorimer Street
6212 Lorimer Street, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
875 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Ranch Home in Dayton - 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home w/driveway parking. Spacious kitchen w/ceramic flooring and washer/dryer hookup. New living room carpet.
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9582 Tahoe Drive
9582 Tahoe Drive, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Lofted Condo in Centerville School District - This gorgeous unit with 3 bedrooms, with a lower level family room, 3.5 baths is fully furnished and ready for your extended stay.
Results within 10 miles of West Carrollton
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
7395 Dian Drive
7395 Dian Drive, Carlisle, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home has a Master that includes on of these full baths for a complete Private Suite! The Living Area is ready for your family to be here gathering around the FIREPLACE for Winter.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4620 Gardendale Avenue
4620 Gardendale Avenue, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1244 sqft
4620 Gardendale Avenue Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Car Garage - !!! Please Read!!! Call Scott (513)970-8562 4620 Gardendale Avenue Dayton, OH 45417 Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Northwood Ave
153 Northwood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1234 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath Single-Family Home - Property Id: 287538 COMING SOON! NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Dayton. Available in Mid June! Priced at $900.00/mo, $900.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 South Broadway Street,
12 South Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1108 sqft
12 South Broadway Street, Available 06/19/20 12 South Broadway 3BR/1BA (Trotwood) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Trotwood, Ohio.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4692 Curundu Avenue
4692 Curundu Avenue, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Call Scott (513)970-8562 4692 Curundu Avenue Dayton, OH 45416 Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. 3 Bay Detached Carport/Garage.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Rosewood Drive,
101 Rosewood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1578 sqft
101 Rosewood Drive, Available 06/19/20 101 Rosewood Dr 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2005 Stegman Avenue,
2005 Stegman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
960 sqft
2005 Stegman Avenue, Available 06/16/20 2005 Stegman Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
1129 Huffman Avenue
1129 Huffman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1303 sqft
Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)
