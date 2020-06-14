Apartment List
11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wadsworth, OH

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
24 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1033 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Orrville
1999 Redwood Drive, Orrville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1310 sqft
Redwood® Orrville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
624 E Hopocan Ave
624 East Hopocan Avenue, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One bedroom apartment - Property Id: 294053 Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Barberton. Owner pays all utilities except electric. Coin operated laundry available in building. Please call to schedule a tour of this property.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
281 Woodhaven Drive
281 Woodhaven Drive, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2057 sqft
Welcome to 281 Woodhaven. Enter this spacious townhome through the front door into an inviting foyer or through the attached 2 car heated garage. The lower level offers Cherry Pergo flooring, finished rec room with an extra-large closet.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
540 Bacon Ave
540 Bacon Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448 Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new.
Finding an apartment in Wadsworth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

