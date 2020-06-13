Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vermilion, OH

Finding an apartment in Vermilion that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Vermilion
911 Wine St, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1294 sqft
Redwood Vermilion is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
259 Ballast Ct
259 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
240 Ballast Ct
240 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
251 Ballast Ct
251 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
220 Ballast Ct
220 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
260 Ballast Ct
260 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
Results within 5 miles of Vermilion

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
267 Westwoods
267 Westwoods, Amherst, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1056 sqft
Excuse our mess as we are building the home of your dreams! Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath double! It offers a spacious open concept floor plan, laminate floors throughout, spacious kitchen, large master suite, the list goes on! This
Results within 10 miles of Vermilion

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
221 Illinois Ave
221 Illinois Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
- (RLNE5074609)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1801 Nichols Street
1801 Nichols Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Move In TODAY! - (RLNE2545133)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
728 1/2 Georgia
728 1/2 Georgia Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
- (RLNE5809801)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Lexington Ave
2805 Lexington Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1257 sqft
New to the market. Remodeled 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath colonial. Appliances included. Central air conditioning. Nice updates in a good neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Section 8 welcome. Pet restrictions on dangerous breeds.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vermilion, OH

Finding an apartment in Vermilion that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

