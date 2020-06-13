25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Avon, OH

Life in Avon, Ohio, guarantees that you'll never run out of duct tape, and they even have a festival to prove it.

Avon is a city in northeastern Lorain County in northern Ohio, and its population at the time of the 2010 census was 21,193. Situated just outside of Cleveland, Avon and its 21 square miles rests along beautiful Lake Erie. Known as "the duct tape capital of the world," Avon has a rich history and a lot of charm. See more