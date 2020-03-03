All apartments in Vermilion
Find more places like 5732 Lake St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vermilion, OH
/
5732 Lake St
Last updated December 2 2019 at 5:49 PM

5732 Lake St

5732 Lake Street · (216) 347-9990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vermilion
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5732 Lake Street, Vermilion, OH 44089

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,490

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
** FOR RENT ONLY ** Stunning a true must see lakefront property, With breathtaking views retreat like setting. Custom built home totally updated!!! 2019 carpeting, painted, fixtures, remodeled bathrooms,kitchen windows.!!! Open floor plan with great views from every window,Gorgeous kitchen, custom cabinets, stainless appliance. Formal dining room, beautiful great room/family room with views of the lake. Sunroom. First floor bedroom with full bath, spectacular large second-floor master suite remodeled glamour bath,walk-in closet, great views of the lake!!! Additional three bedrooms with full bath remodeled. Finished walkout basement great room playroom exercise room storage area full bath. Large custom deck, two car attached garage. Must see don’t miss in this fine home!!! Peaceful!!! Prime location walking distance to town, famous restaurants, shops, boutiques!!!! Call for a private tour!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 Lake St have any available units?
5732 Lake St has a unit available for $3,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5732 Lake St have?
Some of 5732 Lake St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
5732 Lake St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 Lake St pet-friendly?
No, 5732 Lake St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vermilion.
Does 5732 Lake St offer parking?
Yes, 5732 Lake St does offer parking.
Does 5732 Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5732 Lake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 Lake St have a pool?
No, 5732 Lake St does not have a pool.
Does 5732 Lake St have accessible units?
No, 5732 Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 Lake St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5732 Lake St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5732 Lake St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5732 Lake St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5732 Lake St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Vermilion
911 Wine St
Vermilion, OH 44089

Similar Pages

Vermilion 2 BedroomsVermilion Apartments with Balcony
Vermilion Apartments with ParkingVermilion Dog Friendly Apartments
Vermilion Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHWooster, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OH
Sheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHOntario, OHMaple Heights, OHBedford, OHAshland, OHGarfield Heights, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of WoosterUniversity of Akron Main Campus
Cuyahoga Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity