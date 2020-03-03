5732 Lake St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

** FOR RENT ONLY ** Stunning a true must see lakefront property, With breathtaking views retreat like setting. Custom built home totally updated!!! 2019 carpeting, painted, fixtures, remodeled bathrooms,kitchen windows.!!! Open floor plan with great views from every window,Gorgeous kitchen, custom cabinets, stainless appliance. Formal dining room, beautiful great room/family room with views of the lake. Sunroom. First floor bedroom with full bath, spectacular large second-floor master suite remodeled glamour bath,walk-in closet, great views of the lake!!! Additional three bedrooms with full bath remodeled. Finished walkout basement great room playroom exercise room storage area full bath. Large custom deck, two car attached garage. Must see don’t miss in this fine home!!! Peaceful!!! Prime location walking distance to town, famous restaurants, shops, boutiques!!!! Call for a private tour!!!!