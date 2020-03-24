All apartments in Urbancrest
Find more places like 3632 Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Urbancrest, OH
/
3632 Central Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:31 PM

3632 Central Avenue

3632 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3632 Central Avenue, Urbancrest, OH 43123

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stunning renovation! 3 bed 1 bath home for rent in Grove City, available now. This home is currently being used as an Airbnb, but we are looking to rent out the unit to a traditional tenant on a month-to-month or short term lease. The house has recently undergone a full renovation and features new hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bath, and a HUGE master bedroom. New furnace and A/C have been installed. Rent it now unfurnished at $1000 OR you can rent it fully furnished (as pictured) for $1495!

Pet friendly with additional pet fee and deposit. Contact us to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Central Avenue have any available units?
3632 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Urbancrest, OH.
What amenities does 3632 Central Avenue have?
Some of 3632 Central Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3632 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 3632 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3632 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 3632 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3632 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3632 Central Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Lincoln Village, OHUpper Arlington, OHGroveport, OHBlacklick Estates, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus