3632 Central Avenue

Amenities
Stunning renovation! 3 bed 1 bath home for rent in Grove City, available now. This home is currently being used as an Airbnb, but we are looking to rent out the unit to a traditional tenant on a month-to-month or short term lease. The house has recently undergone a full renovation and features new hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bath, and a HUGE master bedroom. New furnace and A/C have been installed. Rent it now unfurnished at $1000 OR you can rent it fully furnished (as pictured) for $1495!
Pet friendly with additional pet fee and deposit. Contact us to set up a showing!