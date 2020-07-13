/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Upper Arlington, OH with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1960 Suffolk Rd
1960 Suffolk Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
2120 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Mini Castle style 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath duplex in Upper Arlington - Built in 1936 this all stone Mini Castle style duplex offers all the luxuries of fine living.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Arlington
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. We are a short distance from downtown in the community of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
146 Units Available
Tri-Village
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$701
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
825 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
55 Units Available
Olentangy Commons
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$951
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
15 Units Available
The Gables
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
53 Units Available
Golfview Woods
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Scioto Trace
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
6 Units Available
Kendale
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$834
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1078 sqft
Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Riverside
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
9 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1674 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marble Cliff Commons in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale
4443 Mobile Dr
4443 Mobile Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$835
Spacious, private, green space, great location - Property Id: 225216 Parker Place Apartments has a spacious two bedroom flat with 1 full bathroom and 1/2 bathroom in master bedroom, available now. Water and trash paid.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Governours Square
4710 Charecote Ln.
4710 Charecote Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
672 sqft
Inquire via Email for best response. 1-Bed, 1-Bath Spacious and updated. Conveniently located close to 315, bus lines and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Governours Square
4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G
4645 Merrimar Circle East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
2 bed 1 bath second floor apartment just outside of Upper Arlington. Great location near 315 entrance, shopping, bus line. Vaulted family room open to the kitchen. Tons of cabinet space. Balcony off family room. Very large master bed closet.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Tri-Village
1543 Presidential Drive
1543 Presidential Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
825 sqft
Apartment for Sublease / Lease Contract Transfer - Move in july 24th Base Rent - $1164 plus community bills ($70 avg.) includes cable and wifi.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3384 River Landings Boulevard
3384 River Landings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2362 sqft
Great lrg Hilliard Home 2400+ sf w a 5ft bump out in Kit n Fmlyrm, all Open fl plan, Cathedral ceilings, Lrg Mstr Suite with a incredable mstr bath, Whirlpool tub, and sp shwr, not your typical rental, 1 owner home, in mint cond, no pets,very
Results within 5 miles of Upper Arlington
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
58 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Tuttle
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1150 sqft
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Brookside Woods
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Riverside
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
15 Units Available
Worthington Green
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
9 Units Available
Harrison West
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Foxboro
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.