/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
121 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upper Arlington, OH
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1810 Ashland Avenue
1810 Ashland Avenue, Upper Arlington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
This gorgeous 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located near North Star Road and King Avenue in Upper Arlington/Grandview Heights; a great neighborhood in award-winning school district; close to OSU medical center, shopping, restaurants, and downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Arlington
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Olentangy Commons
76 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$980
1269 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Marble Cliff Crossing
49 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
14 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
The Gables
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
856 sqft
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:35am
Kendale
6 Units Available
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$994
1078 sqft
Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Riverside
Contact for Availability
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Golfview Woods
89 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tri-Village
1 Unit Available
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E
1870 Northwest Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1200 sqft
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom- Grandview Area - This is a newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home near Grandview.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tri-Village
1 Unit Available
1795 Northwest Ct. B
1795 Northwest Court, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1140 sqft
NW condo Windgate Villate 2 br 1b hardwood,f.place - Property Id: 262622 In charming Windgate Village condos.off Northwest Blvd between UA and Grandview.,on quiet cul du sac 2 br. 1 bath,living room with fireplace,remodeled kitchen,stove ref.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Tri-Village
1 Unit Available
1543 Presidential Drive
1543 Presidential Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
825 sqft
Apartment for Sublease / Lease Contract Transfer - Move in july 24th Base Rent - $1164 plus community bills ($70 avg.) includes cable and wifi.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Governours Square
1 Unit Available
4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G
4645 Merrimar Circle East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
2 bed 1 bath second floor apartment just outside of Upper Arlington. Great location near 315 entrance, shopping, bus line. Vaulted family room open to the kitchen. Tons of cabinet space. Balcony off family room. Very large master bed closet.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
The Gables
1 Unit Available
1842 Fontenay Court
1842 Fontenay Court, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1306 sqft
2bedroom, 2bath, living room dinning room, great outside patio, Located on a quite court freshly painted, well tended
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenn Ave Apt C
1695 Glenn Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1160 sqft
Available 06/06/20 Available for a June 6 lease start date. Fantastic two bedroom second story flat nestled between UA and Grandview, between Fifth Ave and King Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Arlington
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Downtown Columbus
16 Units Available
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Tuttle
17 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
17 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
994 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Dexter Falls
13 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1208 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$892
1409 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
955 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brookside Colony
12 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Similar Pages
Upper Arlington 3 BedroomsUpper Arlington Apartments with BalconyUpper Arlington Apartments with Garage
Upper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper Arlington Apartments with ParkingUpper Arlington Apartments with Pool