2867 Charing Rd

2867 Charing Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2867 Charing Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
Canterbury

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upper Arlington, huge ,twin single...fam room, gar - Property Id: 12267

This is a very large ranch style twin single in the heart of Upper Arlington.
FIRST FLOOR: huge living room with a fireplace, spacious kitchen with eating space. all appliances(gas stove),2 bedrooms and a full bath.
LOWER LEVEL: the family room mirrors the size of the living room..bedroom and bath and an extra office/den..utility room for storage and washer dryer hookup..There is a slider that goes from the family room to a large paved patio. Good closet space...
New carpeting recently. 1 car attached garage. and extra parking. Large picture window overlooking Lovely mature trees...
PETS: definitely considered on an individual basis.
2 yr. lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12267
Property Id 12267

(RLNE4935830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

