2867 Charing Rd

Upper Arlington, huge ,twin single...fam room, gar - Property Id: 12267
This is a very large ranch style twin single in the heart of Upper Arlington.
FIRST FLOOR: huge living room with a fireplace, spacious kitchen with eating space. all appliances(gas stove),2 bedrooms and a full bath.
LOWER LEVEL: the family room mirrors the size of the living room..bedroom and bath and an extra office/den..utility room for storage and washer dryer hookup..There is a slider that goes from the family room to a large paved patio. Good closet space...
New carpeting recently. 1 car attached garage. and extra parking. Large picture window overlooking Lovely mature trees...
PETS: definitely considered on an individual basis.
2 yr. lease
