2617 Cranford Road

This UA Ranch Charmer is getting more updates and will be ready by 5/10. This home is highlighted by refinished hardwood floors and all white woodwork throughout. Other features include newer energy efficient windows, updated bathroom, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen counters, finished family/rec room in the basement, fenced yard, oversized 1 car garage and more. However the upgrades aren't finished! The owner is in the process of adding a large 4th bedroom with egress window and full bathroom with walk-in subway tiled shower in the basement. When complete there will be over 2,000 sq. ft, of living space! Welcome home! Sorry, no pets allowed. Upper Arlington Schools. $40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application.