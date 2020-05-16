All apartments in Upper Arlington
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

2617 Cranford Road

2617 Cranford Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Cranford Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This UA Ranch Charmer is getting more updates and will be ready by 5/10. This home is highlighted by refinished hardwood floors and all white woodwork throughout. Other features include newer energy efficient windows, updated bathroom, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen counters, finished family/rec room in the basement, fenced yard, oversized 1 car garage and more. However the upgrades aren't finished! The owner is in the process of adding a large 4th bedroom with egress window and full bathroom with walk-in subway tiled shower in the basement. When complete there will be over 2,000 sq. ft, of living space! Welcome home! Sorry, no pets allowed. Upper Arlington Schools. $40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Cranford Road have any available units?
2617 Cranford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2617 Cranford Road have?
Some of 2617 Cranford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Cranford Road currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Cranford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Cranford Road pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Cranford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington.
Does 2617 Cranford Road offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Cranford Road offers parking.
Does 2617 Cranford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Cranford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Cranford Road have a pool?
No, 2617 Cranford Road does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Cranford Road have accessible units?
No, 2617 Cranford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Cranford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Cranford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 Cranford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2617 Cranford Road does not have units with air conditioning.

