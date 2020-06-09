All apartments in Upper Arlington
Find more places like 2341 Edgevale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
2341 Edgevale Rd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2341 Edgevale Rd

2341 Edgevale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Upper Arlington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2341 Edgevale Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upper Arlington ranch all redone..CHARMER! - Property Id: 274032

Upper Arlington ranch..just redone..charming..3br. 2. bath.Hardwood floors..pristine...
living room with fireplace,with rustic mantle dining L, kitchen a bit of art deco
;look, stove,ref. d/w,tile backsplash, eating space, 2 inch white faux wood plantation blinds. brand new bath.HUGE rec .room with another brand new full bath with a closet ..LVplanking and carpet in rec room. new glass block windows lots of clean storage space,,washer dryer hookup. Huge new concrete patio,.new landscaping. new driveway being installed in a week new paint inside and out..1 car attached garage..
Pet Friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274032
Property Id 274032

(RLNE5756372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Edgevale Rd have any available units?
2341 Edgevale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2341 Edgevale Rd have?
Some of 2341 Edgevale Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Edgevale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Edgevale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Edgevale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2341 Edgevale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2341 Edgevale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Edgevale Rd offers parking.
Does 2341 Edgevale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Edgevale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Edgevale Rd have a pool?
No, 2341 Edgevale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Edgevale Rd have accessible units?
No, 2341 Edgevale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Edgevale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 Edgevale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2341 Edgevale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2341 Edgevale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Upper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper Arlington Apartments with Pool
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-DryerUpper Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Upper Arlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Springfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OH
Marion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus