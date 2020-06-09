2341 Edgevale Rd

Amenities
Upper Arlington ranch all redone..CHARMER! - Property Id: 274032
Upper Arlington ranch..just redone..charming..3br. 2. bath.Hardwood floors..pristine...
living room with fireplace,with rustic mantle dining L, kitchen a bit of art deco
;look, stove,ref. d/w,tile backsplash, eating space, 2 inch white faux wood plantation blinds. brand new bath.HUGE rec .room with another brand new full bath with a closet ..LVplanking and carpet in rec room. new glass block windows lots of clean storage space,,washer dryer hookup. Huge new concrete patio,.new landscaping. new driveway being installed in a week new paint inside and out..1 car attached garage..
Pet Friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274032
Property Id 274032
(RLNE5756372)