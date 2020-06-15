All apartments in Upper Arlington
Location

1960 Suffolk Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1960 Suffolk Rd · Avail. now

$1,997

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Mini Castle style 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath duplex in Upper Arlington - Built in 1936 this all stone Mini Castle style duplex offers all the luxuries of fine living. This stone exterior will help keep the house cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Just west of OSU this home sits in a very family friendly neighborhood. This home offers all hardwood flooring and lots of windows for natural sunlight thru out the home. The formal dining room offers a corner built in cabinet with shelves, plenty of room to fit a table seating at least 8 people. Just off the dining room sits the kitchen with Stainless steel side by side refrigerator with pull out freezer, stainless steel dishwasher and electric stove and lots of cabinet space. Across the hallway is the spacious living area complete with decorative marble fireplace and mantle. Also located on the first floor is the half bath and access to the laundry area and 2 car garage.

The second floor has all three bedrooms, the first bedroom has a en suite bathroom with stand up shower. The large master bedroom offers dual closets and lots of room. The third bedroom offers book shelves and a large closet. Unique to this home is a sitting area that is accessible from the hallway, Master bedroom and third bedroom, which also shares a full size bathroom. The tub is equipped with a lower tub section to make it easy to step in or to bath small children.

Walking distance to the Middle School, swimming pool, Library, several stores and restaurants
Minutes away from OSU Stadium and the Schottenstein Center so close you could walk
Easy access to 315
Minutes from Downtown Columbus

**Sorry No Pets**

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Receive your first full month FREE with a 2 year lease

Take the virtual video tour: https://youtu.be/uDvzVmsiz6o

(All properties are rented as-is)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Suffolk Rd have any available units?
1960 Suffolk Rd has a unit available for $1,997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1960 Suffolk Rd have?
Some of 1960 Suffolk Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Suffolk Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Suffolk Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Suffolk Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Suffolk Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington.
Does 1960 Suffolk Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1960 Suffolk Rd does offer parking.
Does 1960 Suffolk Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Suffolk Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Suffolk Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1960 Suffolk Rd has a pool.
Does 1960 Suffolk Rd have accessible units?
No, 1960 Suffolk Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Suffolk Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1960 Suffolk Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Suffolk Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Suffolk Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
