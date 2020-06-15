1960 Suffolk Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Mini Castle style 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath duplex in Upper Arlington - Built in 1936 this all stone Mini Castle style duplex offers all the luxuries of fine living. This stone exterior will help keep the house cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Just west of OSU this home sits in a very family friendly neighborhood. This home offers all hardwood flooring and lots of windows for natural sunlight thru out the home. The formal dining room offers a corner built in cabinet with shelves, plenty of room to fit a table seating at least 8 people. Just off the dining room sits the kitchen with Stainless steel side by side refrigerator with pull out freezer, stainless steel dishwasher and electric stove and lots of cabinet space. Across the hallway is the spacious living area complete with decorative marble fireplace and mantle. Also located on the first floor is the half bath and access to the laundry area and 2 car garage.



The second floor has all three bedrooms, the first bedroom has a en suite bathroom with stand up shower. The large master bedroom offers dual closets and lots of room. The third bedroom offers book shelves and a large closet. Unique to this home is a sitting area that is accessible from the hallway, Master bedroom and third bedroom, which also shares a full size bathroom. The tub is equipped with a lower tub section to make it easy to step in or to bath small children.



Walking distance to the Middle School, swimming pool, Library, several stores and restaurants

Minutes away from OSU Stadium and the Schottenstein Center so close you could walk

Easy access to 315

Minutes from Downtown Columbus



**Sorry No Pets**



***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Receive your first full month FREE with a 2 year lease



Take the virtual video tour: https://youtu.be/uDvzVmsiz6o



(All properties are rented as-is)



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Call us today to request an application



Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5764135)