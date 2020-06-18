All apartments in Upper Arlington
1810 Ashland Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

1810 Ashland Avenue

1810 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Ashland Avenue, Upper Arlington, OH 43212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This gorgeous 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located near North Star Road and King Avenue in Upper Arlington/Grandview Heights; a great neighborhood in award-winning school district; close to OSU medical center, shopping, restaurants, and downtown.
** Spacious 1250 Sqft; open-concept living & dining rooms.
** Featuring kitchen, bath and deck perfect for entertaining.
** Major appliances included.
** Laundry facilities are in unit with additional ones in the finished basement.
** Large driveway allows for plenty of parking.
** This home provides a perfect urban style in a safe & quiet suburban neighborhood and a great school district.
** Close to everything, from Grandview Heights, OSU medical center and Ohio Stadium, to Short North and downtown. It's truly a gem in a well-established neighborhood.
** We look for clean and responsible tenants with a good credit history. Please email or call for inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Ashland Avenue have any available units?
1810 Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 1810 Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 1810 Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Ashland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1810 Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1810 Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1810 Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Ashland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1810 Ashland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
