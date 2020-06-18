1810 Ashland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This gorgeous 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located near North Star Road and King Avenue in Upper Arlington/Grandview Heights; a great neighborhood in award-winning school district; close to OSU medical center, shopping, restaurants, and downtown.

** Spacious 1250 Sqft; open-concept living & dining rooms.

** Featuring kitchen, bath and deck perfect for entertaining.

** Major appliances included.

** Laundry facilities are in unit with additional ones in the finished basement.

** Large driveway allows for plenty of parking.

** This home provides a perfect urban style in a safe & quiet suburban neighborhood and a great school district.

** Close to everything, from Grandview Heights, OSU medical center and Ohio Stadium, to Short North and downtown. It's truly a gem in a well-established neighborhood.

** We look for clean and responsible tenants with a good credit history. Please email or call for inquiries.