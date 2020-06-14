Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Trotwood, OH with garage

Trotwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4692 Curundu Avenue
4692 Curundu Avenue, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Call Scott (513)970-8562 4692 Curundu Avenue Dayton, OH 45416 Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. 3 Bay Detached Carport/Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Trotwood

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41 Burgess Avenue,
41 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
41 Burgess Avenue, Available 06/19/20 41 Burgess Ave 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Results within 5 miles of Trotwood

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
817 Nordhoff Farm Drive
817 Nordhoff Farm Drive, Union, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1618 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! Newly remodeled home in a nice relaxed neighborhood! Spacious multi-level home with a large backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
350 East Nottingham Road,
350 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1176 sqft
350 East Nottingham Road, Available 06/19/20 350 E Nottingham 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA, home located in Dayton. This home is Newly Renovated with new flooring, and an updated electrical.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3215 Merrimac Avenue,
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Rosewood Drive,
101 Rosewood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1578 sqft
101 Rosewood Drive, Available 06/19/20 101 Rosewood Dr 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.
Results within 10 miles of Trotwood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$879
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2418 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Towers
1 Unit Available
1102 Beaumont
1102 Beaumont Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1512 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath House. 2 Car detached garage. Move In Ready! - This beautiful single family home is for rent. Located on a corner lot with both on street and off street parking and a nice front porch.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr.
1521 Commons Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr. Available 06/29/20 Two bedroom two bath Condo in Miamisburg - Call Scott 513-970-8562 This unit will be move-in ready before July 1st 2020. the place will be getting new paint and other minor repairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4215 Bergamot Drive
4215 Bergamot Drive, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
4215 Bergamot Drive Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Four Bedroom/Four Bath Home In Carriage Trail North of I-70 In Tipp City - Minutes From Shopping, Restaurants, Parks/Green Space, Carriage Hill Farm, State Route 201, State Route 202, State Route 40

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Sunset Pl
50 Sunset Place, Germantown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1321 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Call ASAP for an appointment. Absolutely stunning three Bedroom home at the end of a cul-de-sac with all the charm just minutes to downtown Germantown.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Willis Way
123 Willis Way, Germantown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2201 sqft
Available 07/11/20 Available early July! Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home, in sought after Ron Heights at the end of a cul-de-sac, with all the charm just minutes drive to downtown Germantown.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
335 E Central Ave
335 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
Show-stopping rental available! - This home features three bedrooms PLUS a first floor office and has been beautifully updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, and modern bathrooms.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7742 Harshmanville Road,
7742 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2052 sqft
7742 Harshmanville Road, Available 06/19/20 7742 Harshmanville Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Huber Heights) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Huber Heights, Ohio.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
1031 Highland Ave
1031 Highland Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1828 sqft
1031 Highland Ave Available 05/01/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, AC and superb condition - Exquisitely updated and move in ready. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of space.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
916 Linden Avenue
916 Linden Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1110 sqft
916 Linden Avenue Available 04/03/20 916 Linden Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.
City Guide for Trotwood, OH

Does Trotwood sound familiar? It should! It's named for Charles Dickens Betsey Trotwood of David Copperfield fame.

Perhaps Betsey Trotwood and Trotwood, Ohio have more in common than just a name. David Copperfield's Betsey Trotwood had unflinching good character, even during times of strife. Trotwood, Ohio survived the Great Depression with admirable class. Despite great economical disadvantages, the city managed to open one of the nations first recreational vehicle manufacturers, Trotwood Trailers. From there, the diverse city has grown into a place known far and wide for its civic pride and entrepreneurial spirit. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Trotwood, OH

Trotwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

