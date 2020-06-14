26 Apartments for rent in Trotwood, OH with garage

Does Trotwood sound familiar? It should! It's named for Charles Dickens Betsey Trotwood of David Copperfield fame.

Perhaps Betsey Trotwood and Trotwood, Ohio have more in common than just a name. David Copperfield's Betsey Trotwood had unflinching good character, even during times of strife. Trotwood, Ohio survived the Great Depression with admirable class. Despite great economical disadvantages, the city managed to open one of the nations first recreational vehicle manufacturers, Trotwood Trailers. From there, the diverse city has grown into a place known far and wide for its civic pride and entrepreneurial spirit. See more