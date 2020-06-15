6212 Lorimer Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Ranch Home in Dayton - 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home w/driveway parking. Spacious kitchen w/ceramic flooring and washer/dryer hookup. New living room carpet.
Pets are allowed at Owner's discretion w/ a non-refundable pet fee of $250 and $25/mo per pet.
Section 8 is not accepted.
The qualifications to rent are:
No evictions or eviction filings
No felonies
Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount.
*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*
DaytonRoostRentals.com
If you'd like to see this home, please call us Mon-Fri at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com
