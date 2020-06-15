6212 Lorimer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Ranch Home in Dayton - 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home w/driveway parking. Spacious kitchen w/ceramic flooring and washer/dryer hookup. New living room carpet.

Pets are allowed at Owner's discretion w/ a non-refundable pet fee of $250 and $25/mo per pet.

Section 8 is not accepted.



The qualifications to rent are:

No evictions or eviction filings

No felonies

Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount.

*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*



DaytonRoostRentals.com



If you'd like to see this home, please call us Mon-Fri at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712785)