All apartments in Trotwood
Find more places like 6212 Lorimer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trotwood, OH
/
6212 Lorimer Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6212 Lorimer Street

6212 Lorimer Street · (937) 427-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Trotwood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6212 Lorimer Street, Trotwood, OH 45417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6212 Lorimer Street · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Ranch Home in Dayton - 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home w/driveway parking. Spacious kitchen w/ceramic flooring and washer/dryer hookup. New living room carpet.
Pets are allowed at Owner's discretion w/ a non-refundable pet fee of $250 and $25/mo per pet.
Section 8 is not accepted.

The qualifications to rent are:
No evictions or eviction filings
No felonies
Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount.
*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*

DaytonRoostRentals.com

If you'd like to see this home, please call us Mon-Fri at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Lorimer Street have any available units?
6212 Lorimer Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6212 Lorimer Street have?
Some of 6212 Lorimer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Lorimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Lorimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Lorimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Lorimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trotwood.
Does 6212 Lorimer Street offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Lorimer Street does offer parking.
Does 6212 Lorimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Lorimer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Lorimer Street have a pool?
No, 6212 Lorimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Lorimer Street have accessible units?
No, 6212 Lorimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Lorimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 Lorimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 Lorimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 Lorimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6212 Lorimer Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Trotwood 1 BedroomsTrotwood 2 Bedrooms
Trotwood 3 BedroomsTrotwood Apartments with Garage
Trotwood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OH
Miamisburg, OHCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OH
Loveland, OHNewport, KYGermantown, OHMonroe, OHRichmond, INDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity