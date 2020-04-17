All apartments in Trotwood
54 Morgan Avenue
54 Morgan Avenue

54 Morgan Avenue · (937) 617-4345
Location

54 Morgan Avenue, Trotwood, OH 45417

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 or Bethani 937-219-4575 for a showing.
$50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application.
If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded.
Where pets are accepted, NO vicious breeds, Dogs must be under 35lbs, No More Than 2 pets, $300 Pet Deposit per Pet, $25/month/pet.
Please visit our website RentMGM.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Morgan Avenue have any available units?
54 Morgan Avenue has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 54 Morgan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
54 Morgan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Morgan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Morgan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 54 Morgan Avenue offer parking?
No, 54 Morgan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 54 Morgan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Morgan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Morgan Avenue have a pool?
No, 54 Morgan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 54 Morgan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 54 Morgan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Morgan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Morgan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Morgan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Morgan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
