Apartment List
/
OH
/
trenton
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:40 AM

12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Trenton, OH

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Trenton offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute f... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Trenton
983-A Pom Court,
983 Pom Ct, Trenton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1042 sqft
983-A Pom Court, Available 08/14/20 983 Pom A Duplex 2BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss this lovely 2BR/2BA ranch duplex home in Trenton! This home has a 1 car attached garage, master bath, walk in closet in master, a large closet in 2nd
Results within 5 miles of Trenton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 02:12 PM
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Monroe Crossings
801 Coldwater Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
IVING AT THE RESERVE AT MONROE CROSSINGS APARTMENTS Ideal living in the center of Monroe! The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers the ideal living experience with expansive floor plans that we know you’ll love.
Results within 10 miles of Trenton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1099 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1236 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
29 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
32 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Four Bridges
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1199 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
27 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
27 Units Available
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/24/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Trenton, OH

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Trenton offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Trenton offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Trenton. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Similar Pages

Trenton 3 Bedroom ApartmentsTrenton Apartments with BalconiesTrenton Apartments with Garages
Trenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTrenton Apartments with ParkingTrenton Apartments with Pools
Trenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsTrenton Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KY
Miamisburg, OHFairborn, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHHuber Heights, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHSharonville, OHRichmond, INNew Burlington, OHNorthbrook, OHHarrison, OHNorthgate, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton