Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

921 Charles Street,

921 Charles Street · (513) 275-1510
Location

921 Charles Street, Trenton, OH 45067
Trenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 921 Charles Street, · Avail. Jul 3

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
921 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 921 Charles St 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our spacious 3BR/2.5BA home located in Trenton. This home has a spacious family room, open, eat in kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, laminate and carpet flooring, 1/2 bath on main floor, spacious master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet, patio area, 2 car garage,and yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass it by! Visit us at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE3217334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Charles Street, have any available units?
921 Charles Street, has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 921 Charles Street, have?
Some of 921 Charles Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Charles Street, currently offering any rent specials?
921 Charles Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Charles Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Charles Street, is pet friendly.
Does 921 Charles Street, offer parking?
Yes, 921 Charles Street, does offer parking.
Does 921 Charles Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Charles Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Charles Street, have a pool?
No, 921 Charles Street, does not have a pool.
Does 921 Charles Street, have accessible units?
No, 921 Charles Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Charles Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Charles Street, has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Charles Street, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 921 Charles Street, has units with air conditioning.
