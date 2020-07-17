All apartments in Trenton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

717 Clara Dr

717 Clara Drive · (513) 737-2640
Location

717 Clara Drive, Trenton, OH 45067
Trenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 717 Clara Dr · Avail. Jul 31

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
717 Clara Dr Available 07/31/20 717 Clara Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our stunning 3BR/2BA home for rent in Trenton, Oh! This place has updated flooring, updated bathrooms, an updated open kitchen, a huge living room, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, 2 car attached garage, has a basement, and has updated electrical and plumbing! Outside you'll find a huge yard, storage shed, and off street parking! This won't last long!!! Apply today at bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5900023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Clara Dr have any available units?
717 Clara Dr has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 717 Clara Dr have?
Some of 717 Clara Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Clara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
717 Clara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Clara Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Clara Dr is pet friendly.
Does 717 Clara Dr offer parking?
Yes, 717 Clara Dr offers parking.
Does 717 Clara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Clara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Clara Dr have a pool?
No, 717 Clara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 717 Clara Dr have accessible units?
No, 717 Clara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Clara Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Clara Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Clara Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 717 Clara Dr has units with air conditioning.
