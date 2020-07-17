Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

717 Clara Dr Available 07/31/20 717 Clara Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our stunning 3BR/2BA home for rent in Trenton, Oh! This place has updated flooring, updated bathrooms, an updated open kitchen, a huge living room, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, 2 car attached garage, has a basement, and has updated electrical and plumbing! Outside you'll find a huge yard, storage shed, and off street parking! This won't last long!!! Apply today at bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE5900023)