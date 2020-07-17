Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

259 West Aberdeen Drive, Available 07/24/20 259 W Aberdeen Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come by and check out our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Trenton. This home has a large, spacious living room that has plenty of room for making a section a dining area close to the kitchen, dishwasher, w/d hookup, spacious master bedroom, master bath, master walk in closet, laminate and tile flooring, 2 car attached garage, fenced back yard, patio area, and a storage shed. Don't pass this up! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



