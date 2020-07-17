All apartments in Trenton
259 West Aberdeen Drive,
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

259 West Aberdeen Drive,

259 West Aberdeen Drive · (513) 275-1510
Location

259 West Aberdeen Drive, Trenton, OH 45067
Trenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 259 West Aberdeen Drive, · Avail. Jul 24

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Available 07/24/20 259 W Aberdeen Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come by and check out our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Trenton. This home has a large, spacious living room that has plenty of room for making a section a dining area close to the kitchen, dishwasher, w/d hookup, spacious master bedroom, master bath, master walk in closet, laminate and tile flooring, 2 car attached garage, fenced back yard, patio area, and a storage shed. Don't pass this up! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5862143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

