3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sylvania, OH
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Sylvania
1 Unit Available
6064 Barkwood Lane
6064 Barkwood Lane, Sylvania, OH
Sylvania Schools! Must see to appreciate this 3500 sq foot 4 bed 2.5 bath home built in 2004. This 2 story home has tons of unique charm and has been updated in almost every room.
Results within 5 miles of Sylvania
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Reynolds Corners
20 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments & Townhomes
1009 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Comfortable homes with in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. Community offers residents access to garage parking, a pool, and fitness center. Close to I-475. Explore nature at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark during free time.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1553 sqft
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
1314 N Westhaven Rd
1314 North Westhaven Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2017 The Bluffs
2017 The Bluffs, Lucas County, OH
This property comes with a seperate 1 bedroom apartment above the garage with full kitchen and bath. Move in ready mid June! One of a kind spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Finished basement with theater room.
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
2410 Lark Ave
2410 Lark Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$815
761 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - Whitmer - Trilby Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ www.buckeyenw.
Results within 10 miles of Sylvania
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Southwyck
20 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3630 Watson Avenue
3630 Watson Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1168 sqft
Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Everything you need is just right around the corner. Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day. A simple house with 2 car garage, front porch for extra space, and indoor escape.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Onyx
1 Unit Available
1011 Woodland Ave
1011 Woodland Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1351 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath on Woodland - This 1,351 SqFt. 3 Bed 1.5 bath house is absolutely stunning. The large living room features a ceiling fan and gas fireplace. The dining room boats built-in display cabinets for extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
472 Shasta Dr
472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1254 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
1045 Orchard St
1045 Orchard Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
989 sqft
Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath On Orchard Located In South End - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home On Orchard Located In The South End. New Vinyl Flooring In Family Room and Formal Dining Room. Updates Include Kitchen Flooring, Counters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
332 E LAKE ST
332 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
North Side Home - 3 Bed 1 Bath home on the North Side of Toledo. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1833 Oakwood Ave
1833 Oakwood Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1048 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Area Home - 3 Bed/1 Bath home with a large living room and built in cabinet in the dining room. New carpet and paint throughout. There is a fenced backyard and full basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
1803 Mansfield Rd
1803 Mansfield Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1041 sqft
Your Next Home Awaits You - Showing every day from 9 am to 6 pm. Desirable location - Westend/Five Points. Recently upgraded such as paints, carpets and more are all done for your family. Schedule a showing now and see more inside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
923 Wright Ave
923 Wright Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute 3 Bedroom home front and screen in back porch. All New paint and carpet. Newer windows. AC . Kitchen with dining area-Bring your appliances- Full living and Dining room-Private fenced backyard with Shed. Basement just all repainted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
1639 Primrose Ave
1639 Primrose Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Cottage with Fenced Double Lot - Cute 3 bed/1 bath cottage on a fenced double lot with detached garage and carport. Large master bedroom and spacious kitchen with dishwasher make this home ideal. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4109 Packard Road
4109 Packard Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Must See Remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath on Packard for Rent In Five Points Area - This Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home at 4109 Packard in the Five Points Area of Toledo Is A Must See! Newer Vinyl Flooring Throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
330 e lake street
330 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$740
1300 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath one block off Manhattan in north Toledo. Large front porch (new outdoor carpet coming soon), High ceilings and walnut hardwood in the big living room with attached parlor and dining room with built in buffet.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3813 Torrance Drive
3813 Torrance Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1254 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * Central air * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
3333 Mulberry St
3333 Mulberry Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$735
709 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * New floors throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3526 Watson Avenue (NEW)
3526 Watson Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1166 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * New floors throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
TOTCO
1 Unit Available
2477 FRANKLIN
2477 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1252 sqft
North Side Home - 3 bed 1 bath Living room, dining room. Kitchen. North side of Toledo. No Pets. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.
