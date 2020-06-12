/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunbury, OH
4 Units Available
Sunbury Pointe
2199 Rushmore Lane, Sunbury, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1183 sqft
With world-class amenities and a prime location in Sunbury, Ohio, just minutes from the Tanger Outlets, our apartments give residents everything they could ever want, with access to everything they could need.
Results within 10 miles of Sunbury
Central College
29 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1223 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
West Albany
11 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$978
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Worthington Park
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
5 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
West Albany
2 Units Available
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1299 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Polaris
12 Units Available
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
Wynstone
17 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Central College
4 Units Available
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1178 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Little Turtle
11 Units Available
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
1 Unit Available
8067 Cranes Crossing Dr
8067 Crane's Crossing, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Olentangy Schools - This beautiful second floor condo is located in the prestigious Olentangy School District.
1 Unit Available
27 King Arthur Blvd
27 King Arthur Ct, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$797
990 sqft
27 King Arthur Blvd Available 07/15/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooom Condo for Rent in Westerville School District! - This spacious condo is located in The Camelot Condominium community; a quiet, picturesque Westerville community.
Central College
1 Unit Available
6135 Albany Crest
6135 Albany Crest Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available now - (RLNE2614177)