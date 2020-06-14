Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Streetsboro, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Streetsboro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Results within 5 miles of Streetsboro
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
952 S Lincoln St
952 S Lincoln St, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedroom walking distance to KSU campus - Property Id: 268078 Nice and very quiet 2 bedroom condo. 7 min Walking distance to KSU campus. Living room, updated kitten, dinning room, 1.5 bath and 2 bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
476 BRENTWOOD
476 Brentwood Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
1000 sqft
************** Rent $745. ********** Brentwood Townhomes With washer/dryer hookups for 745.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st Without washer/dryer hookups for 695.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st plus flat fee water and sewer of 50.
Results within 10 miles of Streetsboro
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,038
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5868 Glasgow Lane
5868 Glasgow Lane, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4647 sqft
House in Chagrin Highlands for Rent - Custom built contemporary 4 bedrooms 4 full and 2 half bath colonial on a quiet, private cul-de-sac street in picturesque Chagrin Highlands.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
18485 Amber Trl
18485 Amber Trail, Geauga County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3325 sqft
Light, bright and four years young, this 4 bedroom home is available for rent and for sale. The open floor plan is casually elegant, and the first floor offers plenty of flexspace for whatever your family needs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1604 sqft
This updated ranch features beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen remolded with new appliances, quartz counter tops and beautiful tile floor. New bathrooms as well. Sun room goes to a big backyard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2126 Holmes Dr
2126 Holmes Drive, Twinsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
9109 Cranbrook Drive
9109 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1362 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
731 North Munroe Road
731 North Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2694 sqft
This incredible property has tons of space, an open floor plan and amazing views. 3 Bedrooms, 2 on the main level (1 is a suite) and the 3rd on the second level. !st level suite has attached bathroom and walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
9247 Cranbrook Drive
9247 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautifully remodeled home comes with new hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout.
City Guide for Streetsboro, OH

Streetsboro was founded in 1798 when Connecticut native Titus Street purchased the land (which was quickly divided into 100-acre lots) and named it after himself.

Located in Portage County and once just a township, the city of Streetsboro is home to about 16,028 people. It is a part of the Akron Metro Area, though far enough away from the big city to ensure you enjoy quiet nights and plenty of greenery. Streetsboro is a small community and though it does not have a lot of its own claims to fame, it definitely is a city to consider if you are looking for an apartment for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Streetsboro, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Streetsboro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

