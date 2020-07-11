/
apartments with washer dryer
81 Apartments for rent in South Euclid, OH with washer-dryer
Bexley Park
4104 Lambert Rd
4104 Lambert Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1494 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful brick Cape Cod filled with charm and updates a short walk to South Euclid's Bexley Park! Kitchen comes complete with appliances and granite counter tops.
Bexley Park
1743 Beaconwood Ave
1743 Beaconwood Avenue, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
Great rental opportunity! This beautifully updated home is on a low traffic street and has an awesome backyard with a lighted, cascading deck. Slate tile kitchen and master bathroom, stainless appliances in the kitchen.
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see
Results within 1 mile of South Euclid
2734 Noble Rd.
2734 Noble Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
The Promenade Apartments - Property Id: 249332 Beautiful community with spacious one and two bedroom apartments minutes from recreation, dining and parks. Renovated apartments available! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
University Heights
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.
23660 Cedar Rd
23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard.
University Heights
2444 Laurelhurst Rd
2444 Laurelhurst Road, University Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Oppurtunity to rent a great rental property in a University Heights. Home has a great yard, a family room, 4 bedrooms upstairs and a guest suite in the basement with a full bathroom.
5143 Edenhurst
5143 Edenhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is a must see! It has been freshly painted and updated throughout the house to give you the warm feeling of home.
23106 Greenlawn Ave
23106 Greenlawn Avenue, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23106 Greenlawn Ave in Beachwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
University Heights
2586 warrensville center rd - down
2586 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
2 family .2 bedrooms 1 bath, granite counter tops with new cabinets in the remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the basement for each tenant, central air, 2 car garage with automatic opener.Each unit has a sun porch.
2527 Green Rd
2527 South Green Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Location, location, location. Beautiful updated Ranch home in prime Beachwood area. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 full updated baths (including en-suite in Master).
Results within 5 miles of South Euclid
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,310
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Euclid
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
University Circle
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
