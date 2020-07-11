/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM
54 Apartments for rent in Solon, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
12 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5497 Clarendon Dr
5497 Clarendon Drive, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2978 sqft
Located in desirable North Solon Clarendon Estates neighborhood.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1604 sqft
Enjoy one floor living in this completely remodeled luxury ranch. The house is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Solon with the best school district in the US.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Signature of Solon II
7465 Stockwood Dr
7465 Stockwood Drive, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4224 sqft
A lovely Prestige built custom home set on 1 acre wooded lot! 10 foot ceiling on 1st floor and 9 foot on 2nd floor. Spacious kitchen with a large granite island and bay windows overlook the beautiful backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Solon
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
10498 Herrington Dr
10498 Herrington Drive, Reminderville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2520 sqft
Beautiful house backing to scenic views of woods and water feature. First floor offers flex room that can be a formal dinning room or a study, a two story great room with fire place, Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and master suite.
Results within 5 miles of Solon
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
48 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,310
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
41 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
26101 Village Ln
26101 Village Lane, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Neat and tidy first floor unit with easy access to back, front & garage parking! Neutral decor with corner fireplace and walk out terrace. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & in-suite laundry! Available July 15.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
55 Farwood Dr
55 Farwood Drive, Moreland Hills, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 High-End 4br Home on 2.3 acres - Property Id: 133984 *Possibility for rent or purchase* High-end FULLY renovated 4br/4bath home on 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Lomond
3460 Lynnfield Road
3460 Lynnfield Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2025 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Shaker Heights, OH. The home is on a corner lot and is a part of a duplex, but not your average duplex. The home is a side by side and is 3 stories.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mercer
22650 Westchester Rd
22650 Westchester Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2067 sqft
Max Norcross Designed Home. Renovated Cottage Style Home. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full & 1 half Baths, Family Room on 1st, Finished Rec Room in Basement w/Wet Bar, Glass Block Windows.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2527 Green Rd
2527 South Green Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Location, location, location. Beautiful updated Ranch home in prime Beachwood area. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 full updated baths (including en-suite in Master).
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pepper Pike
6126 North Pointe Dr
6126 N Pointe Dr, Pepper Pike, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2376 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in The Pointe at Sterling Lakes. This meticulous end unit townhome boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths. Hardwood floors throughout the main level showcase the open floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen with island.
Results within 10 miles of Solon
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Similar Pages
Solon 1 BedroomsSolon 2 BedroomsSolon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSolon 3 BedroomsSolon Apartments with Balcony
Solon Apartments with GarageSolon Apartments with GymSolon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSolon Apartments with ParkingSolon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OH