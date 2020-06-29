All apartments in Reynoldsburg
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:43 AM

6404 Birchview Drive

6404 Birchview Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

6404 Birchview Drive North, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Virtual Showing Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=59rbxF4Lojw

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this 3-bedroom townhome in Reynoldsburg Schools. This desirable floor plan has large living room, dining space and kitchen on the first floor. The upstairs has three bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The unfinished basement has plenty of storage and washer/dryer hookups. Call and schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 Birchview Drive have any available units?
6404 Birchview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
What amenities does 6404 Birchview Drive have?
Some of 6404 Birchview Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 Birchview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6404 Birchview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 Birchview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6404 Birchview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reynoldsburg.
Does 6404 Birchview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6404 Birchview Drive offers parking.
Does 6404 Birchview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 Birchview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 Birchview Drive have a pool?
No, 6404 Birchview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6404 Birchview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6404 Birchview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 Birchview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6404 Birchview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6404 Birchview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6404 Birchview Drive has units with air conditioning.
